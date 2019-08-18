1 shot at Lowe’s store in Spartanburg, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police at scene of shooting outside Lowe’s Home Improvement store on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, August 18, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say one person was shot at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Police, the shooting was the result of a fight between two people.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police say the other person involved remained on scene and was talking to investigators.

7 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

