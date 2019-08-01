1 shot at Spinx in Anderson Co., person detained by deputies

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed one person has been detained following a shooting at an area convenience store.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, the shooting occurred at Spinx, located at 1207 Highway 28 Bypass, at around 10 a.m.

Foster said when deputies arrived on-scene, they found a male who had been shot. He said deputies were also able to detain the potential shooter in the case.

According to Foster, two males were fighting in front of the gas station when one of them shot the other.

The shooting victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, but Foster said he was taken to an area hospital.

According to Foster, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it is released.