ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Thursday evening to a shooting at a convenience store in Anderson.

Dispatch officials said crews responded at about 5:51 p.m. to the Stop-A-Minit on East River Street.

Anderson Police confirmed that at least one person was shot.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as details becomes available.