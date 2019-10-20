1 shot, deputy also injured in Greenville Co. deputy-involved shooting

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says one deputy was hurt and another person was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded around 12:30pm to Cliffview Court for a “follow-up investigation,” according tot he sheriff’s office.

After arriving at the scene, a deputy was involved in a shooting.

The deputy was injured in the incident but was not shot, deputies said.

Both the deputy and the a person who was shot were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.