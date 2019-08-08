1 shot in ankle at Hot Spot on New Leicester Hwy in Asheville, police investigating

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials confirmed an investigation is underway following a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday night.

According to Asheville Police Lt. Sorrells, the shooting happened at Hot Spot on New Leicester Highway at around 11:50 p.m.

Sorrells said the shooting victim drove himself to an area hospital and was not on-scene when officers arrived.

The shooting victim is currently being treated for a non life-threatening injury to his ankle.

According to Sorrells, police have pulled surveillance video from the scene and are currently reviewing it.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store