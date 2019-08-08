1 shot in ankle at Hot Spot on New Leicester Hwy in Asheville, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials confirmed an investigation is underway following a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday night.

According to Asheville Police Lt. Sorrells, the shooting happened at Hot Spot on New Leicester Highway at around 11:50 p.m.

Sorrells said the shooting victim drove himself to an area hospital and was not on-scene when officers arrived.

The shooting victim is currently being treated for a non life-threatening injury to his ankle.

According to Sorrells, police have pulled surveillance video from the scene and are currently reviewing it.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.