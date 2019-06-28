Man shot, killed in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a gunshot victim Friday night in Greenville County.

Dispatch officials said deputies responded to the 100 block of Verner Springs Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a deceased man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office does not have any information about any suspects at this time.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and investigators from the violent crimes unit with the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available.