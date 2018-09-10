1 shot in head after shots ring out at block party in Abbeville, police say

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Police are investigating after one person was shot at a block party in Abbeville, early Sunday morning.

According to Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler, the shooting happened sometime between midnight and 1:00am in the area of Gip Edwards Road, Wilson Road, and Branch Street.

Police say one man was shot in the back of the head but his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Three women were also hurt by flying glass when their car was struck by gunfire.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

In a video posted to Facebook, numerous gunshots can be heard nearby.

WARNING: Video contains strong language: