1 shot in reported break-in at Spartanburg Co. home

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a homeowner shot a suspect during a reported break-in.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 800 block of Miller Road in Woodruff.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders are on the scene. 

Deputies say the wounded suspect ran from the scene, but is now in custody.

Neighbors tell 7News they heard gunfire before one person ran from the home screaming “I’ve been shot. Help me.”

Their condition was not immediately available.

A medical helicopter was seen lifting off near the scene. It’s unknown if the helicopter was transporting the person shot.

