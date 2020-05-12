1 shot, injured while riding in car in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials one person was injured after a vehicle they were traveling in was reportedly shot at multiple times early Tuesday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a call about a shooting on Garner Road at around 12:10 a.m.

The victim and the driver told police they were traveling in a 2008 Honda Accord when someone started shooting at their vehicle.

The victims said they were in the area of Beacon Street and Daniel Morgan when the shooting occurred, and the victim was shot in the back while seated in the front passenger’s seat.

The vehicle was also hit several times as the driver reportedly tried to leave the area.

According to the release, the driver told officers that she immediately started driving toward a nearby hospital and called 911.

The driver then pulled over in a parking lot along Garner Road, where the victim was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to police, the driver and victim said they did not witness anyone or any vehicles in the area when the shooting occurred.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or call the Spartanburg Police Department.