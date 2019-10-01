1 shot, killed following domestic issue in Fountain Inn, police say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fountain Inn Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon following a domestic issue.

Police Chief Michael Hamilton said officers responded at about 3:45 p.m. to a home on Fountain Brook Lane for a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, Hamilton said.

First responders attempted to perform life saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Hamilton said there are not any threats to the public.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

