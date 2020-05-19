Live Now
1 shot on Haughty Court in Greenville Co., investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the county.

According to a news release, deputies responded to Haughty Court in regard to a gunshot victim just before 3 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of a unit.

According to the release, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators are reportedly speaking with an individual believed to be involved and sheriff’s office officials said they are not actively looking for any suspects.

