1 shot while playing basketball in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said one person was shot while playing basketball Thursday in Spartanburg.

According to a police department report, officers were called to Spartanburg Medical Center in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

When they arrived at the hospital, they spoke with staff who said the victim had bullet fragment lodged into his upper right thigh and that the bullet from the shooting broke the victim’s femur bone.

Staff told the officers that the victim’s injuries would require surgery.

Police then made contact with the victim who said he was playing basketball at Camp Croft Courts, located at 111 Hanover Place in Spartanburg, at around 8:50 p.m. when he heard three gun shots fired while running down the court.

The victim told police that he kept running after hearing the gunshots, but then put pressure down on his leg, felt pain and fell to the ground.

According to the report, the victim said the pain felt as if something had broken in his leg, and his two friends then helped him to his car and drove him to the hospital.

One of the victim’s friends told police he was sitting on the bench when the shooting happened and said he heard the victim yell and then fall to the ground.

The witness said he originally thought the victim was joking until he saw blood coming from the victim’s leg, and then said he and another person helped the victim into a car.

According to the report, the victim told the officers that he didn’t know of anyone who would want to harm him and said the people who were playing basketball were regular players.

The victim and the witnesses were not sure if the gunshots came from a vehicle driving by or by someone in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department.