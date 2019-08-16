1 stabbed during domestic incident on Broadview Drive in Spartanburg, police search for suspect

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man was stabbed during a domestic incident Friday.

According to police, one man stabbed another man on Broadview Drive in Spartanburg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment on non life-threatening injuries.

Officers surrounded the house where the stabbing occurred and are searching with K9s, but have not yet located the suspect.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update with more information as it is released.

