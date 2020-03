ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are on scene after a man was injured in a shooting in Anderson Co.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to Jalan Dr. and Willingham Rd. at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

They found an adult male who was shot at least once. He was transported to the hospital and his injuries are unknown, deputies say.

The incident is under investigation.

A 7 News crew is on scene.

