1-year-old boy becomes youngest victim of COVID-19 in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 1-year-old boy from Cobb County has become the youngest victim of COVID-19 in Georgia.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) reported his death on Friday. The agency says comorbidity — or the presence of more than one disease or condition — was a factor in his death.

The only other information provided is that he was African-American.

Five juveniles have now fell victim to the virus, according to DPH, including a 7-year-old from Chatham County.

Statewide, Georgia has seen more than 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

