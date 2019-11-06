1-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to Chief Chris Skinner, the 1-year-old girl was shot while being held by her mother on Littlejohn and Kendrick streets at around 9:30 p.m.

She was then taken to a local hospital, but was later transported to Greenville Children’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers found shell casings in the road when they arrived on-scene.

A motive in the shooting is unclear at this time and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.