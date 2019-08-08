1-year-old Maci cancer free after bone marrow donation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After a long journey searching for a bone marrow donor, a 16-month-old is now cancer free thanks to the support of her community.

As 7 News first reported in Feb., Maci Hyman’s family called on the community to get tested after she was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening syndrome.

After the story aired on 7 News 1,332 people joined the bone marrow for Maci search. A spokesperson for Be The Match said they were flooded with requests for test kits.

“Friends and family that’s what I was expecting would be praying and supporting us,” said Hailie Hyman, Maci’s mom. “Not all of Greenville County. People in other states, across the country, people in California!”

In January, at Maci’s one-year check-up, a blood test revealed her platelets were alarmingly low. After weeks of testing, doctors diagnosed Maci with MDS, or Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening syndrome.

MDS is a group of diseases that affect the blood and bone marrow.

“So many people started following and praying for her and I really believe that played a huge role in her journey,” Maci’s mom said.

Over $4,000 was raised for the family on Go Fund Me for Maci’s medical costs and the family reports she is now cancer free.