$10 million worth of PPE to go to S.C. schools

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Gov. Henry McMaster is allocating $10 million dollars worth of personal protective equipment to South Carolina school districts for the upcoming school year.



According to the governor’s office, every school district in the state was surveyed on their PPE needs, and 70 of the state’s 81 districts requested PPE. All of them received it at no cost to the districts or parents, according to the governor.



“At this point, I’ll have to say I have not heard a superintendent say that…we have needs that are not being met,” said State of Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

The order of PPE includes more than $1.7 million worth of shields, more than $170,000 worth of hand sanitizer, and more than $3 million worth of masks. The $10 million going toward school PPE is funded with money from the state’s contingency reserves.

“The legislature authorized me as governor to use these funds to do what? To protect the the health, safety, and welfare of the public as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” McMaster said.

Spearman said they are doing every thing to make sure schools will be safe when they open.

“We can’t ever get to that 100 percent, but we want to be as close as we possibly can to that,” she said.