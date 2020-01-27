10 Things to Know for Today

Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died after their helicopter went down in Southern California.

Boys plays beside images of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant at the “House of Kobe” basketball court in Valenzuela, north of Manila, Philippines on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Fans left flowers and messages on the walls at the newly inaugurated court after learning of Bryant’s death. Bryant died in a helicopter crash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

2. A GLOBAL INSPIRATION Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players worldwide with both his sublime skills and his unquenchable competitive fire.

Security officials wear face masks as they march in formation near Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by postponing the end of this week’s Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection as the death toll rose to 80. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

3. CHINA OUTBREAK CONTINUES TO GROW China extended its Lunar New Year holiday three more days to discourage people from traveling as it tries to contain the spread of a viral illness that has caused 80 deaths. The National Health Commission said 2,744 cases had been confirmed by midnight Sunday.

House Democratic impeachment manager, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., arrives at the Senate with carts of documents as work resumes in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

4. IMPEACHMENT CASE CONTINUES President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is entering a pivotal week. His defense team resumes its case on Monday and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses.

FILE – In this July 31, 2019 file photo, then National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at the White House in Washington. Bolton says he’s ‘prepared to testify’ in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

5. BOLTON’S BOOK SPURS DEMOCRATS Excerpts from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton’s book have leaked out, including claims from Bolton that Trump wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it launched political investigations into his Democratic rivals.

Billie Eilish, left, and Finneas O’Connell pose in the press room with the awards for best album, best engineered album and best pop vocal album for “We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” best song and record for “Bad Guy,” best new artist and best producer, non-classical at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

6. BILLIE EILISH DOMINATES GRAMMYSAt just 18, Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest person to win one of the top Grammys — record, song and album of the year, and best new artist — and the first to sweep all four since 1981.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks with his husband Chasten Buttigieg, left, during a commercial break at a FOX News Channel Town Hall at the River Center, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Also pictured is anchor Chris Wallace. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

7. ONE WEEK TO IOWA The fight for the Democratic presidential nomination is raging across Iowa as the party’s leading candidates and their allies are delivering closing arguments that focus on who’s best positioned to defeat Trump.

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, people gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. The downing of a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran on Jan. 8 highlights the limits of the civilian arm of Iran’s government against the absolute power of the Shiite theocracy and the paramilitary forces beneath it. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

8. THE POWER STRUGGLE INSIDE IRANThe shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, killing 176 people, has revealed wider woes facing the Islamic Republic. It highlights the limits of the civilian arm of Iran’s government against the absolute power held by the nation’s Shiite theocracy and the paramilitary forces beneath it.

FILE – In this March 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington. A blueprint the White House is rolling out to resolve the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is as much about politics as it is about peace. President Donald Trump said he would likely release his long-awaited Mideast peace plan a little before he meets Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

9. WHO IS VISITING THE WHITE HOUSE Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday night, vowing to “make history” as he prepared to meet President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the administration’s much-touted plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda walks along with survivors through the gates of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp to attend the 75th anniversary of its liberation in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

10. SURVIVORS RETURN TO AUSCHWITZ The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz is being commemorated at the site of the former Nazi German death camp.