100 degree heat index expected in Upstate, health experts want you to stay hydrated

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s going to be a scorcher outside over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to feel like they’re in the low hundreds. Local health experts are urging people find ways to keep cool.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a high pressure ridge that’s extending into our area from the West and even though temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, prepare for the weather outside to feel like triple digit heat.

Health experts at Bon Secours said when the heat index increases it’s impact could negatively affect children, elderly people, and those with preexisting health conditions.

“When you’re out in the heat your body takes that blood flow from major organs and brings it towards the skin so you can sweat more. If you are on certain blood pressure medications or heart medications it makes it harder for your body to do that,” Dr. Dat Ta, medical director at Bon Secours AFC Urgent Care, said.

Dr.Ta said thats why its important to find ways to stay cool, especially with high heat and low humidity, he says now is a great time to bring out your biggest water bottle.

“If you know you’re going to be out in the yard working or doing activities outdoors its important to hydrate before, during and after the event. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty or have to drink because at that point you’re already behind,” Dr.Ta said.

Advocates at the American Heart Association want people to protect their heart from the heat and keep an eye out for warning signs of a heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which include:

Heat Exhaustion

headaches

heavy sweating

cold, moist skin, chills

dizziness or fainting (syncope)

a weak and rapid pulse

muscle cramps

fast, shallow breathing

nausea, vomiting or both

Heat Stroke

warm, dry skin with no sweating

strong and rapid pulse

confusion and/or unconsciousness

high fever

throbbing headaches

nausea, vomiting or both

“You’re going to know that something is wrong and thats when you need to seek shelter. Drink some water. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself and if you don’t do that then your body’s going to go into heat stroke,” Kelly Wilkins, executive director for the American Heart Association of the Upstate, said.

The heat doesn’t have to stop you from enjoying your day. Wilkins said if you plan on spending long hours outdoors, try to schedule plans outside of peak heat hours.

“Watch the clock. Make sure you’re not doing vigorous activities in the heat of the day. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. is typically the hottest, if you can move those activities to maybe an earlier morning, late evening or early evening— do so,” Wilkins said.

If you need a cool place to exercise, Bon Secours hosts “Well Walkers” which allows people to exercise at the 1/4 mile concourse at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Click here for more information.