100+ firefighters battle blaze at western NC warehouse

Firefighters on the scene of a blaze at Chamad Warehouse in Marion (Credit: McDowell County Emergency Management)

McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — More than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at a warehouse in Marion.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler said firefighters from five counties are on the scene of Chamad Warehouse near Highway 70.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. It remained active several hours later.

Kehler said the fire has been contained to the industrial complex and doesn’t pose a threat to nearby residents.

No one was in the warehouse when the fire started.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries when a wall collapsed at the scene, Kehler said.

The warehouse is a former textile mill that currently served as a storage facility.

The fire is expected to be a “multi-day operation,” Kehler said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Virginia Road is closed. Drivers should also expect delays along East Court Street due to fire operations.

Power near the blaze was disconnected for firefighters’ safety early Wednesday. Residents in the area were warned to expect temporary outages.

