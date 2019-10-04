100 women to build home in Anderson Mall parking lot

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Volunteers and Habitat for Humanity homeowners will build the framework for a woman named Vonda, a single mother of four children who is in need of an affordable home.

Many of the volunteers who will participate are working off what Habitat for Humanity calls “Sweat Equity,” including Vonda.

As part of the program, those who receive homes from Habitat for Humanity are required to work for 300 hours for the organization.

Home owners built through Habitat for Humanity will have interest-free mortgages as an affordable option for families in need.

The event is unusual for Habitat for Humanity of Anderson County because it will be highly visible to drivers passing by the Anderson Mall on Main Street.

Organizers encourage spectators to watch the building process and will have a raffle and several food vendors.

Habitat for Humanity’s Kylie Herbert said the event will focus on building not just a home, but female empowerment.

“We want them on Saturday to really feel that in themselves, that they are strong and that they’re capable and doing this amazing thing of building a house for someone,” Herbert said. “That’s kind of our goal and bring people into our Habitat family.”

Several food vendors will be serving barbecue, shaved ice, coffee and snacks to spectators.

The event will be from 9 am to 12 pm Saturday in the parking lot of the Anderson Mall outside the Main Street entrance.