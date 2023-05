COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Anderson.

According to the SC Education Lottery, the ticket was bought at 7-Eleven, located at 3705 N. Hwy 81.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday.

The winning numbers are 2, 5, 19, 25 and 27. The Power-up number is 3.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com