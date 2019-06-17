103-year-old granted U.S. citizenship

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WSPA) — A North Miami woman has become a United States citizen at the age of 103.

WSVN reports Andrea Joseph arrived in the U.S. more than 15 years ago.

Born in Haiti, Joseph was sworn in at a naturalization ceremony on Friday.

Joseph’s granddaughter told the news station that her grandmother, who celebrates her 104th birthday in August, was “overjoyed” to receive U.S. citizenship.

Joseph’s great-grandnephew McKenzie Fleurimond said in an interview with WSVN that the family was excited and inspired by her example.

“As a family, she’s a matriarch, so she’s definitely setting an example that no matter how old you are, you can still accomplish your goals, your dreams, your vision,” Fleurimond told the news station.

