104-year-old World War II veteran teaches 94-year-old girlfriend how to fish

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:01 PM EDT

DENVER, C.O. (KUSA/WRIC-TV) - Ninety-six years after casting his first line, a 104-year-old World War II veteran is now fishing at the water's edge in Colorado with his 94-year-old girlfriend by his side.

Harold Nelson said he's been hooked on fishing ever since he was 8 years old. Nelson later joined the military and served in the third infantry during World War II under General George S. Patton.

Throughout the war, he made six amphibious invasions and was shot four times. 

"I haven't near got killed fishing yet," Nelson exclaimed while his 94-year-old girlfriend, Jeanne Gold, laughed in the background. 

Nelson and Gold met on a bus to a casino nearly 10 years ago. After their chance encounter, it didn't take long for Nelson to introduce Gold to his true passion.

Though a gust of wind may knock him over, as it has in the past according to his recollection, Nelson has no plans to hang up his fishing pole anytime soon. 

"When I'm pushing up daisies, I'm going to quit fishing," Nelson said. 

