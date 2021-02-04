$10K reward offered for info leading to arrest in Spartanburg Co. horse shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to a horse shooting death in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened on or around Jan. 6 when a horse named P-Dab was shot in a pasture on Harmon Rd. off of Hwy 417, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner is offering a $10,000.00 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting. The reward will be offered over a six month time period, deputies said.

Anyone with information can contact Senior Officer Animal Control Officer D. Jorgensen at 864-562-4093 or djorgensen@spartanburgcounty.org