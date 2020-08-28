$10K worth of cigarettes stolen from McDowell Co. convenience store

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a person who reportedly stole $10,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office received a report saying someone broke into Samir’s, located on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo, between 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 21, and stole $10,000 worth of cigarettes.

The sheriff’s office said nothing else was reported missing from the store, but two doors were damaged. The estimated damage to the doors was estimated to be $5,000.

Surveillance video captured the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle at the store.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call Det. Robert Watson, 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (828-652-7463).

