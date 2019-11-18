11-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway into the death of an 11-year-old girl who was shot on Saturday in Pickens.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a home on Shady Grove Road on Saturday and learned that an 11-year-old victim, Kylee Dawn Woods, had been taken to AnMed Health Cannon Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Detectives then responded to the hospital.

During their investigation, detectives learned that several family members were “target practicing” at the home and were using multiple weapons.

According to the release, a family member was attempting to unload a .40 caliber handgun, the weapon accidentally discharged and hit the child who was standing nearby.

According to the incident report, the child’s father was unloading the firearm when it went off.

Woods was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The weapon that discharged was turned over to deputies at the scene.

“All information obtained in the investigation thus far does not indicate any obvious signs of foul play,” according to the release. “It appears that this is just a very tragic accident.”

An autopsy will be performed and the coroner’s office is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

“The prayers of the entire sheriff’s office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy,” Sheriff Clark said.