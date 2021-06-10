11-year-old killed in gang shooting at party in Lexington Co., deputies say

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was killed and another child hurt in a gang shooting during a party at a South Carolina home.

Lexington County deputies said several homes and vehicles in a Batesburg-Leesville neighborhood were damaged in the 10:40 p.m. Wednesday shooting. Investigators say Tashya Michelle Jay died in the shooting.

The name and age of the other girl wounded were not released, but she is expected to recover.

Deputies say no arrests have been made. They are asking anyone who knows something about the shooting to call deputies as they try to unravel what happened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

