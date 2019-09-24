11-year-old Upstate boy drove to Charleston in brother’s car to meet up with person he met on Snapchat

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – Charleston Police Department officials said an Upstate boy drove almost 200 miles Sunday to meet up with a person he met on Snapchat.

According to a Charleston Police Department news release, an officer was in his vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. on Rutledge Avenue when a vehicle pulled up next to him and he noticed the 11-year-old boy.

The boy told the officer that he had just driven three hours from Simpsonville and said he was lost.

According to the release, the boy told police that he took his brother’s car and drove to Charleston when he intended to live with an unknown male he met on Snapchat.

The boy told officers that his fathers Insignia tablet lost GPS signal that was taking him to an address in Charleston, and said he was also unable to recover Snapchat messages.

According to the release, the boy gave officers his father’s name and number.

When officers called the 11-year-old’s father, he was in the process of reporting his son as missing with the Simpsonville Police Department.

The father and his other son then drove to Charleston and picked up the boy and the vehicle.

Police said the tablet was placed into evidence for analysis.

SCSafetyNet.com, which is a resource on internet safety for parents and kids, has 10 tips for internet safety.

