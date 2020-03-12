12 coronavirus cases in NC; 84 contacts being monitored

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has 12 presumptive cases of COVID-19 as the number of cases across the country reaches 938, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Two new cases are in Forsyth County with eight being in Wake County, one in Chatham County and one in Johnston County.

Those numbers are as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Health officials are actively monitoring 84 contacts while 259 travelers have completed monitoring, NCDHHS said.

Thirty-nine states have reported cases and a total of 32 people have died due to COVID-19.

The first case of COVID-19 was identified on March 3. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on March 10.

Five of North Carolina’s cases have been linked to a meeting of executives with Biogen, a company based in Cambridge, next to Boston, that develops therapies for neurological diseases, state officials said.

Massachusetts has one of the nation’s largest clusters of the virus after Washington state, California and New York.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced unprecedented changes and cancellations across the country and world.

President Donald Trump announced a travel ban for continental Europe for 30 days.

The restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and there would be exemptions for “Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” the president said.

U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

John Hopkins Univerity reports 127,820 cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Thursday morning. Nearly 81,000 of those cases are in China and 1,323 in the U.S.

The University said 4,717 people have died due to COVID-19.

CBS 17 will update this story.