1/2 inch of ice possible for parts of WNC starting Wed. night

A Winter Weather Watch has been issued for parts of Western NC.

There may be accumulating ice and sleet Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Heavy rain will start in the Upstate and mountains Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

The rain may turn to sleet and freezing rain in the mountains of NC with accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches of ice.

The precipitation will be predominately freezing rain, but it may mix with rain and sleet at times.

Greer Weather Service says total ice accumulations from freezing rain may reach one-quarter inch, with isolated pockets possibly approaching one-half inch of ice along the immediate eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge mountains.

Total sleet accumulations may range from one-tenth to one-half inch, especially just east of the Blue Ridge.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice falling on limbs and leaves.

Sleet may make roads hazardous so be careful and plan extra time to get where you are going.