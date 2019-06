GASTON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Our CBS affiliate WBTV in Charlotte is reporting that a 12-year-old boy died Thursday after he reportedly fell from a rock climbing wall at a trampoline park.

According to WBTV, the boy was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident at Altitude Trampoline Park, located at 3940 E Franklin Blvd in Gastonia.

Altitude Trampoline Park issued a statement on their Facebook page, saying the park would be closed Friday.