12-year-old girl abducted from TN located in Asheville; man in FBI custody

Matthew Paul Bajaj – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a 12-year-old girl abducted from Tennessee and her abductor were found in a home in Asheville.

According to a news release, the police department received a call on Oct. 28 requesting assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, asking for help in locating a 12-year-old girl.

The girl had been abducted from Oak Ridge, Tenn.

APD investigators worked with Oak Ridge Police Department and the FBI Asheville and Knoxville field offices, and were able to find the child and her abductor in west Asheville.

Asheville Police took Matthew Paul Bajaj, 42, of Asheville into custody. Bajaj was later turned over to FBI agents.

The child was reportedly not injured and was reunited with her parents.

The incident remains under investigation by the FBI.

