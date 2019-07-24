Skip to content
News
Shooting victim speaks day after being shot at club in Greenville Co., suspect denied bond
New community center opens in Berea, focus on seniors
Upstate church honors 9 women of color currently serving in SC Legislature
United Way of Piedmont hosts “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive
After donating body to science, man learns mother’s body used for ‘blast testing’
Grasshopper pizza! Evil Pie “hops” into action after insect invasion
Sheriff’s Office conducting K9 training at Broome H.S. in Spartanburg Co.
Wellness Wednesday: Spirituality and Health
Stretching tips and tricks for every day
Body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed
Search shifts after burned car found in hunt for suspects in death of NC woman, 2 others
SLED gets permission to replace crashed helicopter
Wednesday is National Avocado Day
Volunteers needed to construct new Ford Elementary School playground
SC to purchase 78 new school buses with Volkswagen settlement
Local News
Shooting victim speaks day after being shot at club in Greenville Co., suspect denied bond
Upstate church honors 9 women of color currently serving in SC Legislature
United Way of Piedmont hosts “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive
Sheriff’s Office conducting K9 training at Broome H.S. in Spartanburg Co.
Volunteers needed to construct new Ford Elementary School playground
State News
Search shifts after burned car found in hunt for suspects in death of NC woman, 2 others
SLED gets permission to replace crashed helicopter
SC to purchase 78 new school buses with Volkswagen settlement
Ticket wins $25K a year in SC lotto game
Over $9M in funding awarded for 78 new school buses across SC, Anderson transit bus, officials say
National
After donating body to science, man learns mother’s body used for ‘blast testing’
Grasshopper pizza! Evil Pie “hops” into action after insect invasion
Body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed
California governor signs bill on presidential tax returns
Democrats’ liberal wing takes center stage at 2020 debate
World News
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan
1 dead, 11 others shot at community event in Brooklyn
Juul exec: Never intended electronic cigarette for teens
8 dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine isles
N. Korea fires missiles into sea in apparent pressure tactic
