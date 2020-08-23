12th annual ‘Book Bags & Burgers Giveaway’ held in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The annual ‘Book Bags & Burgers Giveaway’ was held at Carver Middle School Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.

The event was hosted by ‘Brothers Restoring Urban Hope’ and was held in honor of Randy Edwards Sr., who died earlier this month due to complications related to COVID-19.

300 book bags were given away in a drive-thru fashion on a first come, first serve basis.

“We just want to support the community this year,” said Randy Edwards Jr. “Usually we do a big festival, cookout style, but this year with what’s going on health-wise we wanted to keep people safe, so its just a drive through event.”

This was the 12th year of the event.