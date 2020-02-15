13 arrested, man wanted after drugs, money and guns seized in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Thirteen people were arrested and a man is wanted after drugs, money and guns were seized in Florence County.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office told News13 that over the past 48 hours, six search warrants and several vehicle stops were conducted in the county. Thirteen people were arrested on “various felony drug charges,” which include:
- distribution of methamphetamines
- trafficking methamphetamines
- distribution of crack cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute marijuana
The search warrants were executed at the following locations:
- 700 block of Cooktown Road in Lake City
- 300 block of St. Mark Cemetery Road in Johnsonville
- 3800 block of South Irby Street in Florence
- 3600 block of Gail Drive in Florence
- 600 block of Macks Lake Road in Johnsonville
- 400 block of East Friendfield Road in Coward
Those arrested include:
- Chad Jones
- Stephen Mathews
- Robert Allen Thomas
- Charlie McCullum
- James “Jamie” Gray
- Patrick Stone
- Franklin Dylan Gaskins
- Tammy Powell
- Holden Free Powell
- Abigail Morlang
- Ashley Powell
- Rocky Thompson
- James Powell
The following items were seized by law enforcement:
- about 74 grams of methamphetamines/Ice
- approximately 27 grams of cocaine
- nearly 4 pounds of marijuana
- about 37 controlled prescription pills
- nearly $5490 in cash
- “several small caliber firearms”
Marquis Allison, of St. Mark Cemetery Road in Johnsonville, is wanted on felony drug arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said. “This sweep is part of a more aggressive effort by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to take back control of the rampant drug problem facing our communities.”
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told News13 the sheriff’s office will continue these warrants “because we are focused on eradicating drugs from our communities.”
Anyone with information about Allison’s location or drug activity is asked to contact the sheriff’s Office. You can remain anonymous.
