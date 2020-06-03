13 SC police departments, including Spartanburg PD, awarded funding to hire additional officers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 13 police departments in the state were awarded funding to hire additional officers.
According to the release, more than $8 million were allocated to the police departments through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program, which will allow those agencies to hire 63 full-time law enforcement professionals.
The following 13 law enforcement agencies that were awarded the funding include:
- Bluffton Police Department received $250,000, which includes the ability to hire 2 officers
- Camden Police Department received $326,644, which includes the ability to hire 3 officers
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office received $1,250,000, which includes the ability to hire 10 officers
- Chester County Sheriff’s Office received $1,015,824, which includes the ability to hire 6 officers
- Chester Police Department received $382,963, which includes the ability to hire 3 officers
- Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office received $395,089, which includes the ability to hire 4 officers
- Conway Police Department received $250,000, which includes the ability to hire 2 officers
- Greeleyville Police Department received $97,124, which includes the ability to hire 1 officer
- Hampton County Sheriff’s Office received $267,989, which includes the ability to hire 3 officers
- Hardeeville Police Department received $250,000, which includes the ability to hire 2 officers
- Horry County Police Department received $1,875,000, which includes the ability to hire 10 officers
- Myrtle Beach Police Department received $1,250,000, which includes the ability to hire 10 officers
- Spartanburg Police Department received $351,762, which includes the ability to hire 2 officers
“I am thrilled that so many of our deserving local South Carolina partners earned these sought-after funds to boost the most critical tool in any police department: its people,” U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., said “This will allow our sheriffs and police chiefs more officers to develop community partnerships, engage community leaders, and put other community policing features into place.”
According to the release, the COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program that is intended to reduce crime, as well as advance public safety through community policing by providing funding.