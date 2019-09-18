13-year-old boy hit by car involved in possible road rage incident in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A 13-year-old boy has been taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a car involved in a possible road rage incident Wednesday morning.

According to Greenville Police Department spokesperson Donald Porter, witnesses reported the possible road rage incident on Rutherford Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard at around 7 a.m.

Porter said the vehicles involved were described to be a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a silver car, possibly a Honda.

According to Porter, the vehicles continued on to North Pleasantburg Drive at Mallory Street where the PT Cruiser either lost control or was hit by the other vehicle, went onto a sidewalk and hit the 13-year-old who was walking his 8-year-old sister to their bus stop.

Porter said the boy was thrown into the street, and said his sister was not injured during the incident.

The 13-year-old was reportedly conscious and breathing, and was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Photo courtesy of Greenville Police Department

Photo courtesy of Greenville Police Department

Photo courtesy of Greenville Police Department

Photo courtesy of Greenville Police Department

The driver of the PT Cruiser was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The silver car left the area.

Porter said the scene remains active at this time and said officers are currently searching for the driver of the silver car.

Police also said that power lines were damaged as a result of the crash, resulting in power outages near the scene.

Duke Energy crews are working to restore power, but police said the process may be delayed as their Traffic Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. As of 9:10 a.m., Duke was reporting that 18 customers were being impacted by the outage, which an estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver, or the whereabouts of the silver car, is asked to call 864-271-5333.