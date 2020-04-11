1  of  14
13-year-old dies after shooting on Gowan St. in Spartanburg

WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police responded to a shooting on Gowan St. in Spartanburg on Friday night. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 13-year-old has died after a shooting in Spartanburg on Friday night.

We previously reported police responded to Gowan St. for a shooting involving a juvenile at about 4 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an unconscious juvenile male in the living room.

Police say he had a single gunshot wound to his midsection.

That person was identified by the coroner’s office as Travis Cortez Steadman Jr., 13, of Gowan Street in Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Spartanburg Medical Center at 4:30 p.m., the coroner said.

The incident remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The Spartanburg Police Department is not seeking suspects related to this incident and they say there is no threat to the public.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

