13-year-old double murder suspect escapes in NC

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old suspect in a double homicide has escaped from a courthouse in eastern North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the teenager escaped from Juvenile Court around noon Tuesday. He was last seen in a white T-shirt and beige pants, wearing leg restraints without shoes.

The boy is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, standing about 5 feet tall (1.5 meters) and weighing about 110 pounds (49 kilograms).

He and a 19-year-old codefendant, Derrick Deshawn Hunt, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of two brothers found dead inside a home last month.

Here is additional information regarding the escaped suspect. He actually escaped from the Department of Social Services… Posted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

