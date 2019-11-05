13-year-old girl fighting for life after being hit by car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. – We’re learning more about one of the victims involved in a crash last week.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, a crash on Piedmont Highway, near Big Creek Lane, left a group of people injured on Friday.

7 News spoke with the preacher of one of those victims and learned how she’s doing.

“The first 24 hours, a lot of people were already saying they didn’t know if she was going to make it,” Rev. Julius Bryant said.

The pastor of Fairforest Baptist Church, Rev. Julius Bryant, told 7 News he hasn’t stopped praying since learning the news about one of his youngest church members, 13-year-old Azariah Martin.

“72 hours later and she’s still fighting. She’s still hanging on,” Bryant said.

Martin was one of several pedestrians hit by a car on Piedmont Highway Friday night.

It’s something Bryant said has devastated his entire congregation.

“When you look at her, you’re looking at the essence of what every little girl wants to be,” Bryant said about Martin.

To show their support for Martin, the church is now covered in yellow ribbons–a symbol of hope and Martin’s favorite color.

Bryant told 7 News they’re thinking about everyone involved in the crash, including the driver.

“The same way that we pray for hope for her, we pray for hope for them,” he said. “We pray for healing for them, and we pray for restoration for their families.”

And Bryant said, even though Martin suffered several injuries to her left leg, hip, and her upper body, and has a fractured skull, he has hope she’s going to be alright.

“She’s in the best shape, because she’s in our God’s hands,” he said.

Bryant told 7 News that Martin’s school, Legacy Early College, will hold a vigil for her on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Her church, Fairforest Baptist Church, will also host a prayer vigil at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bryant said both events are open to the public, and they encourage everyone to wear yellow.

7 News reached out to S.C. Highway Patrol for an update on the investigation into the crash, and to see if any charges will be filed, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

Click here to see our previous story.