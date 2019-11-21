13-year-old SC student accused of slamming teacher into wall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) — A South Carolina student faces charges for allegedly slamming a teacher into a wall after she was asked to leave class for her disruptive behavior.

WCBD reports police responded to an assault at Liberty Hall Academy in North Charleston, S.C.

A teacher told an officer that a 13-year-old student approached her desk and tried to throw the teacher’s items on the floor, according to the report.

When the student couldn’t reach the teacher’s items, she allegedly slammed the teacher into the wall.

Staff members separated the student and teacher. The teacher was reportedly taken to a hospital complaining of head, back and neck injuries.

The teacher said the altercation started after she asked the suspect to leave her class because of the suspect’s disruptive behavior.

WCBD reports the student pulled a fire alarm, disrupting the school, before she was handcuffed.

The student has been charged with third-degree assault and interference with a fire alarm.

Custody of the suspect was relinquished to a guardian.