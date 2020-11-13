1,348 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,348 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Friday along with 17 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 181,243 with 3,835 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (9,198) was 14.7 percent.

775 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 188 of those patients are in the ICU with 89 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,261,465 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: