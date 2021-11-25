13th annual Thanksgiving race takes over downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A tradition that’s gone on for 13 years, Greenville’s TreesUpstate turkey race downtown was a success.

“We are the third largest race in the state and the largest race in the Upstate,” Race director Joelle Teachey said.

Some ran the race like Brooke Ellison who said it was fun but tough because it was near 30 degrees Saturday morning.

Others watched the runners like the Stall family.

“They’re from out of town so this is their first year, but we come watch it every year. Then we’ll go cook a turkey,” the Stall’s said.

The race goes from downtown, to Cleveland Park and back up through the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Whether you laced up or were on the sidelines, the 8k and 5k brought friends and family together.

Ellison said, “We don’t get to see each other but a few times a year, so it was a good bonding and now we’re going to go eat all the food.”

Teachey says the turnout was huge.

“We had over 4,600 people register and so we’re super excited to be out here today to start thanksgiving morning,” Teachey said.

Teachey says the money they raise from the race, goes towards a bigger cause, to make the Upstate greener through a nonprofit called TreesUpstate.

“We plant trees in parks, schools and neighborhoods, we promote the benefits of trees, and we protect trees by teaching people how to properly plant and maintain them. To help inform policy and systems change,” Teachey said.

Adding, “This event is so important to us, and I love being out here every thanksgiving morning even though I wake up at 4:00 and I work 12-16 hour days. I love it.”