14 cases of COVID-19 reported at BMW Spartanburg plant, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – BMW Manufacturing confirmed Thursday there are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19 at the Spartanburg plant.

According to the news release, each case is unrelated to the other and all affected employees have been placed in quarantine.

BMW officials said the affected areas at the plant have also undergone a deep and thorough disinfecting process.

“The health and safety of all persons working at BMW Manufacturing has always been our top priority,” according to the release. Since restarting production on May 4, numerous safety procedures have been implemented according to the recommendations of state and local governments and health authorities.”

According to the release, the company said they are also adhering to case management and quarantine guidelines “to protect the entire workforce and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”