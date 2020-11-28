14 injured, 1 dead at shooting in SC nightclub

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — One person was killed and 14 were injured in an early shooting Saturday at a nightclub in South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call about gunfire and multiple victims shortly before 1 a.m. to the 7th Lounge in Aiken, about 15 miles east of Augusta, Georgia. Killed in the incident was Craig Youmans, 30, of North Augusta, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Youmans’ body will be sent to Newberry for an autopsy. A motive for the shooting is under investigation.