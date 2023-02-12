GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department said a 14-year-old died early Friday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest.

Officers said they responded to Colonial Heights Apartments located at Colonial Avenue around 12:57 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered the teenager lying on the living room floor.

Officials began performing CPR but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police learned that the victim located the homeowner’s handgun and accidentally discharged a round.

After conducting interviews with the homeowner and a witness, investigators determined that the death was accidental.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the teenager.