SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred on W.O. Ezell Boulevard near Chester Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the teenager as Yaremi Ortega, of Conyers, Georgia.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.