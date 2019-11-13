14-year-old Georgia runaway may be in Upstate with man, deputies say

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera (Credit: Hall County Sheriff’s Office).

HALL Co., Ga. (WSPA) — Deputies say a teen who ran away from Georgia may be in the Upstate with a 23-year-old man.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera.

Brooklyn Rivera (Credit: Hall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the 14-year-old ran away from home.

Brooklynn is believed to be with Gregory Austin Cline. Deputies say Cline is 23.

Both may be in the Greenville area traveling in a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW, according to deputies.

Brooklynn is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.